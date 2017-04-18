Calgarians excited to be part of the action on the Red Mile

When it comes to playoffs, Calgarians are optimistic.

Savannah Thompson, who was at National on 17th to take in the game with her mom, said she’s excited the party is on home turf this year.

“We’re going to win, it’s all about positive thinking,” she said.

“The energy just really brings everyone together – when it gets busy down on 17 Avenue it’s such a community and it’s so much fun.”

Suddenly a truck full of fans and Flames paraphernalia drives past, honking and hollering at pedestrians. The whole street erupts in cheers – ‘Go Flames Go!’

Seasoned Red-Miler Jeremy Jose reminisced about a past playoff celebration that he technically wasn’t supposed to be at.

“I wasn’t supposed to come down, but I ended up on the front page of the paper,” he said, sitting alongside friends for a pre-game meal at the Ship and Anchor.

Well, that’s the Red Mile for you.

The group had some sage advice for rookies.

“Get to the bar early…so you get a table,” Jose said.

“Come early, pace yourself, and book off the next day,” his friend Justin Negenman chimed in.