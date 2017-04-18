Calgary council still waiting on policy for third-party fundraising

A policy on how councillors fundraise for the benefit of third-party policies is getting more time in the slowcooker after concerns were raised over potential personal gains.

On Tuesday, councillors heard administration’s idea of a transparent and accountable policy for how elected officials should go about fundraising for a third-party group. Those discussion will now simmer for two weeks.

The policy was drafted to cover the intricacies of councillor’s fundraising efforts to help groups like community associations, charities and not-for profit groups. This would be a supplement to the policy on accepting gifts.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the policy was drafted because of an annual BBQ that Coun. Peter Demong throws to benefit the community associations in his ward. As part of the festivities he buys memberships for attendees.

“Coun. Demong very rightly so came to the intergovernmental task force and said ‘listen, I do this and I’m operating outside of the realm of policy, can we fix that,’” said Nenshi. “The challenge I’m having is because I have a devious mind…I’m seeing that this policy as written is creating a very large number of rules.”

The mayor questioned the policy noting there would be nothing preventing him from soliciting funds for the Nenshi family charitable foundations as long as he doesn’t touch them.

“Certainly, I would not get the same level of donations if I weren’t in this chair,” said the mayor. “I’m a little bit worried that this opens up a whole variety of things for fundraising that’s not an event.”

He highlighted former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford was “kicked out” for this exact issue.

Administration’s report said for each event councillors help to fundraise, they must open a separate account for each event, especially if they planned on paying for expenses of hosting fundraiser events like silent auctions.

“I read this report and I wasn’t aware what we were doing here, or why, or anything,’ said Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.