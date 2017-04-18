‘This represents a significant change’: Councillor has questions about digital residential parking plan

Calgary’s residential parking passes may soon be a thing of the past, but councillors are having concerns about bringing them into the next century.

The Calgary Parking Authority is looking at taking ye-olde paper passes and make them part of the high-tech digital system. In a report coming to the Transportation and Transit committee on Wednesday, the Calgary Parking Authority is proposing changes to the city bylaws that would allow them to do residential parking enforcement digitally.

But Coun. Druh Farrell said her residents have a number of concerns with the changes.

“This represents a significant change, and there are a lot of questions people have,” said Farrell. “Some see it as an invasion of privacy, and an inconvenience.”

She said top of mind for her is consultation. She’s only hearing about the proposal because it’s an agenda item, and wondering why it’s coming out of the blue.

“It comes as a surprise to me,” said Farrell. “I’m always concerned about adequate engagement…there are just too many questions and as a member of council I would have hoped I have the answers before being confronted with a bylaw.”

Calgary resident Tova Fertal said she likes the idea, but is concerned about what a high tech system could mean for people who aren’t able to use cell phone applications.

Instead of checking the paper zones by hand, after a complaint about parking is filed, the CPA would use their cars to scan license plates with photo enforcement faster and better than they’re able to do today.

According to the parking authority, it’s illegal for residents to trade or sell their permits, but checking if a permit affixed to a car actually belongs to someone who lives in that neighbourhood is extremely difficult.

Implementing this new program would require a one-time $400,000 cost and maintaining the tech would cost $1,200 to $2,000 annually. Revenues on residential tags would increase $200,000 in 2018 and $400,000 in 2019. They expect more cash from enforcement as people change their parking habits.

Coun. Andre Chabot said he’s concerned where digitizing parking enforcement could go because of their ticketing in cul-de-sacs disrupting neighbour relations and doing all of their enforcement through photo radar.