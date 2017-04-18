Calgary man accused of killing common-law wife confessed to undercover police: Crown

The man accused of killing his common-law wife confessed to Calgary undercover cops that he’d strangled her and buried her body in the basement of their home, court heard Tuesday.

Allan Shyback, represented by defence lawyer Balfour Der, pleaded not guilty to one charge of second-degree murder and not guilty to improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner, Lisa Mitchell.

Lisa, 31, and a mother of two was last seen alive walking to a convenience store from her home in October 2012.

Police launched an undercover operation dubbed “Operation Aurora” in 2013 that resulted in the 2014 arrest of Shyback.

In her opening statement Crown prosecutor Heather Morris said Shyback had taken “significant steps” to conceal his role in Lisa’s death.

Peggy Mitchell, Lisa’s mother, took the stand Tuesday morning and described aggressive behaviour between the couple in the 10-year sporadic relationship she described as “volatile”.

“There was some pushing and shoving between them,” she said.

Mitchell said the same year Lisa went missing her daughter recounted the events of an argument with Shyback to her.

“She was crying, she was very upset,” said Mitchell. “She said they were having an argument and she was gesturing with a frying pan and I think she said she whacked him on the head.”

Mitchell reported her daughter missing after days of trying to connect with her in early November 2012, visiting Shyback at the couple’s home and receiving a slew of odd e-mails from her daughter’s address where she told her mother she’d met “someone new.”

“It seemed to make sense, but it wasn’t her,” she said. “It wasn’t personal. It wasn’t the way she spoke.”

Mitchell said when she visited Shyback at the home to find out where her daughter was he told her the two had had an argument a few nights before, he’d left for the store and upon his return, Lisa was gone—but Mitchell questioned him when she saw Lisa’s shoes and coat in the home.

“I asked him where would someone go without their shoes and coat?” she said.

On Nov.15, 2012—two weeks since Lisa had last been seen— Mitchell said she woke up to a voicemail left in the wee hours of the morning. After listening to the voicemail, Mitchell said it sounded like her daughter’s voice, but the wording threw her off.

“She wouldn’t have called me at that time. She would have called me when we could have spoken,” she said. “It was like her words were totally, totally off.”

In an agreed statement of facts submitted in court and presented to Justice Rosemary Nation, Shyback admits to using computer applications to splice, dice and change the tone and pace of previously recorded phone calls of Lisa’s to create the voicemail which said:

“Hey, I’m OK. Sometimes my weeks get crazy, you know, and it was quiet for a while and then all of a sudden this happened and within a half a day I should ..but he’s back now and I gotta go. Love you.”

Mitchell testified that she knew her daughter had been in relationships with other men over the course of her relationship with Shyback and that the last time she saw Lisa she’d brought a man from work over to her mother’s home for a one-night-stand.