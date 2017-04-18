Comic book legend Todd McFarlane comes home to Calgary

Some kid at Calgary’s William Aberhart High School might now be sitting at the same desk once occupied by the twisted mind behind Spawn.

Legends often come from unlikely places.

Todd McFarlane is known for his work forever changing the look of Spider-Man, helping create his nemesis Venom, spawning Spawn, launching Image Comics (third behind Marvel and DC) and founding McFarlane Toys.

Whew.

That’s a lot coming from a kid who just liked to doodle.

“If you saw my notebooks – especially in science – I was always doing something with it,” McFarlane recalled. “But it was doodling. There was no rhyme or reason for the style.

“It was the year between junior high and high school that I bought a handful of comics off a spinner rack, because there was no comic book shops then.”

Yep, until about 15, comic book legend Todd McFarlane had never read a comic book.

But once he finally did, he was dumbstruck by the amazing art and character, and suddenly his doodles took on a whole new style – one that would soon divide the entire comics world.

Spider-Man

“He definitely did a lot of experimenting, it was really fresh for the time,” said Trevor Gieske, comic book expert at Phoenix Comics Inglewood.

McFarlane emphasized the spider in Spider-Man, with knees that went past his head and very stylish, over-detailed pencils. Some in the industry weren’t fans – they didn’t like his gritty take on the character, and the fact the McFarlane didn’t adhere to normal autonomy, but it gave birth to a Spiderman who was constantly flipping, flying and swooping through New York.

With the fame, McFarlane was given a chance to write Spider-Man as well, but Marvel wouldn’t let him push the character too far.

“I always wanted to do a scene taking all the stereotypes you can come up with,” McFarlane explained. “Rich white guy coming from Wall Street gets mugged by a grimy, creepy black dude from Harlem. Let’s just play all the stereotypes.

“Spider-Man comes in, saves the day and webs up the bad guy.”

At this point, McFarlane continued, the Wall Street guy dusts himself off, thanks Spider-Man, drops an F-Bomb and says a derogatory epithet to the mugger.

“I wanted Spider-Man to just take that guy, slam him against the wall, and go ‘what colour do you think I am underneath this costume?’”

Spawn and Image Comics

After leaving Spider-Man, McFarlane wanted more freedom, so he got together with a couple of other famous artists and writers and created Image Comics, a company where artists could pitch ideas and retain the rights to their own work (unlike DC and Marvel, where the company kept the rights to a creator’s ideas).

“A lot of local talent is getting international attention through the Image platform,” said Gieske. “Todd has done a huge service for comics in making a viable option for creators to make work that isn’t for Marvel or DC.”

Image is now the birthplace of hit series like Saga, Invincible, Chew and The Walking Dead.

This is also where McFarlane debuted Spawn, a black superhero who shattered industry records with his first issue.

With Spawn, McFarlane firmly said comics aren’t just for kids, and continued that with his toy company. McFarlane Toys makes high detailed figures of famous properties – this is the stuff you put on shelves, not to play with.

Calgary Comic Expo

McFarlane now lives in the U.S., but often sneaks back into Calgary to visit his dad, and his old friends.

This year marks his first Calgary Comic Expo appearance, and it’ll be a big one.

He’s bringing Stan Lee out of (convention) retirement, and while he won’t be doing any art commissions, his goal is to do as many signings and selfies as possible, free of charge.

That hometown love for McFarlane is strong, so expect throngs of people in line to see him.

Gieske said he’s already running out of back issues of McFarlane books at the store.