DNA leads Calgary police to suspect in historic homicide investigation

Calgary police said recently acquired DNA evidence is what ultimately allowed them to put a 16-year-old homicide investigation of an amateur Calgary musician to bed, Tuesday.

Paul Hepher, a 50-year-old man who police said led a relatively quiet life, was found shot dead in the basement suite of his northwest Calgary home in March of 2001.

On Tuesday, Insp. Don Coleman, of the CPS major crimes section, said over the course of 16 years, CPS opened three homicide investigations and investigated more than a dozen suspects.

Coleman said DNA evidence obtained in 2014 confirmed a match to some of the forensic evidence left at the scene, but it took police more than 22 months of searching before they could locate the suspect they were seeking.

“Ultimately in this case DNA played a huge role,” he said.

CPS recently located Terrence Lane Wardale, 61, with the help of local law enforcement in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton. He was arrested on Thursday and is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Hepher.

In the last week of their investigation, Coleman said CPS located the weapon—a handgun—that was used to kill Hepher.

The last remaining relative of Hepher, his brother, was informed of Wardale’s arrest earlier this week, and Coleman said it’s given him some comfort.

“He’s taken a lot of comfort in knowing his brother’s murder (investigation) could be successfully concluded,” he said.

Coleman said Wardale and Hepher were “loose associates” and that Hepher was targeted for financial reasons.