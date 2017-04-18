Drug trafficking 'directly beside' schoolyard busted by Calgary police

Three people face a total of 22 charges for running a drug trafficking operation right beside a school playground regularly swarmed with children, according to a news release from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Multiple weapons, including throwing knives, and methamphetamine were seized on April 11 when CPS officers arrested one man in the area of 17 Avenue and 18 Street SW.

Later that same day, a search warrant executed by police in the 2000 block of 18 Avenue SW turned up more methamphetamine, heroin, LSD tabs and psilocybin along with three airguns and a flare gun that had been modified to shoot 12-gauge shotgun rounds.

A man and a woman at the residence were taken into custody without incident, according to CPS, which also said the search also found items such as scales, packaging and multiple cell phones.

The release was quick to state the investigation, initiated in March, found no drugs were sold to children, though CPS alleges the trafficking happened “directly beside” the playground where children are frequently present.

Terry Peter Junior Ketlo, 35, Tyler John Hartman, 37 and Brittney Leigh Otienbeit, 31, will appear in court on April 19.