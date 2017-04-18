Five things about the City of Calgary's operations in 2016

There’s light at the end of the tunnel – excuse the cliché.

Being right in the middle of a downturn, Calgary’s financials in 2016 look OK.

Shortfalls in some areas were made up by surpluses in others.

“This is the report on the financial health and wellbeing of the City of Calgary,” said Coun. Evan Woolley. “We’ve been on a tough economic path in the past couple of years, but there’s sun on the horizon.”

Woolley said although the report is a reflection on the tough times the city has been through it’s also a window on the strong financial situation.

He said all in all revenues were 1 per cent lower than budgeted.

One thing that Coun. Andre Chabot said Calgarians should be aware of is how much the city pays for salaries.

“Contract on union inside and outside workers has significant implications on our budget,” said Chabot. He said the 3.2 per cent salary increase in 2016, with a 4 per cent increase in 2017 creates difficulties for the city. “It creates some significant challenges on a go forward basis to try and meet the needs of citizens without increasing their taxes.”

Here’s some tidbits from the city’s lengthy 2016 annual report:

1.Calgary’s Fire expenses 6% higher than budgeted

What happened in 2016? A very big fire – some called it the Beast. Calgary’s help to Fort McMurray during the wildfires last year cost a little extra. And more money was needed for the dispatch contract with Alberta Health Services than budgeted.

2. Rebuilding Fort McMurray is expected to bring in indirect economic benefit to the city

Coun. Evan Woolley said the city is expecting to see job creation from the rebuild which will in turn benefit Calgarians.

3. Fines and penalties are 16% higher

The city racked in the dough from fines and penalties because of an increase in revenue for court fines.

4. Goods and service revenues down 6%

Transit revenue is down, landfill revenue is down and parking demand is weak, but these figures were offset by higher revenues from water resources. The city has reacted in cutting jobs and landfill hours.

5. Fair entry one-window access