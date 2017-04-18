Real estate numbers show slight growth in Calgary home prices

Calgary’s residential housing market may be showing signs of turning around, according to numbers released Tuesday by Royal LePage.

The aggregate price of a home in the city increased 0.6 of a per cent year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017 – rising to $461,635.

That was the first time that number had increased in a year.

According to the report, two-storey home median prices remained relatively flat, increasing only 0.1 per cent, while bungalows saw the greatest median price increase at 2.4 per cent.

Median condominium prices actually dropped year over year, slipping 0.4 per cent.

“This is projected to be a recovery year; oil prices have stabilized, and people are starting to feel more confident in the economy, said Corinne Lyall, broker and owner of Royal LePage Benchmark.