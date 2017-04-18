Police arrest suspect in murder of Calgary musician – after 16 years of investigation

CALGARY — A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after three homicide investigations into the death more than 16 years ago of a Calgary amateur musician who was allegedly targeted for financial reasons.

Paul Hepher, a 50-year-old man who led a relatively quiet life, was found dead in the basement suite of a northwest-area home in March 2001 and an autopsy later confirmed he had been shot.

Tests on evidence finally obtained in early 2014 confirmed a match to some of the forensic evidence left at the scene, but police couldn't find a suspect they were seeking.

After 22 months of searching, a person was located in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, and the last of the three homicide probes was launched.

Terrance Lane Wardale, who is 61, was arrested and charged last Thursday and was to appear in court today.