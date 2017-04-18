Trial begins for Calgary man accused of killing wife, burying body in basement

CALGARY — The Crown says a Calgary man accused of killing his common-law wife confessed to undercover officers he strangled her and buried her body in the basement of the home they shared.

The trial of Allan Shyback, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Mitchell, began this morning.

The 31-year-old mother of two was last seen alive walking from her home to a convenience store in October 2012.

Police launched an undercover operation entitled "Operation Aurora" in 2013 which ended with Shyback's arrest a year later.

Prosecutor Heather Morris told the court Shyback took "significant steps" to cover up his role in her death.