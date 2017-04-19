Bylaw change would end anti-abortion displays on Calgary overpasses

Months after tweaking bylaws to stop anti-abortion flyers in citizens’ mailboxes, the City of Calgary is set to change rules to prevent those same groups from displaying banners on overpasses.



A report going to the transportation and transit committee on Wednesday recommends the city amend current bylaws to prevent people from holding banners above roadways.



Without singling out any particular group or cause, the report says the practice has led to concerns about risks to those holding the signs, and to people and drivers below.



In 2014, a change.org petition calling for an end to the practice was launched by a Calgary woman. This after a collision happened on Deerfoot Trail near a banner with a graphic image of an aborted fetus.



Cameron Cote, western outreach director for the Calgary-based pro-life Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, said they display the banners four to five times each week during the summer months.



“We’ve been focusing on smaller roads,” he said. “We were on 16 Avenue pretty frequently and Macleod Trail.”



The city has a permit process that allows not-for-profit groups and charities to hang advertising banners free of charge.



Cote said his group met with the city and Calgary Police Service to discuss the practice, and were told that their system of attaching the signs to people wearing harnesses did not violate the bylaw.



He said if this change is approved, his group would adhere to the new rules and focus on taking their message to street corners and university campuses.



“It’s certainly disappointing and discouraging that there are groups that are looking to censor our message,” said Cote.



However Coun. Evan Woolley, vice-chair of the transportation and transit committee, said he’s had lots of complaints about the graphic images on anti-abortion literature and signs.



“While I appreciate their right to free speech – they’ve pushed the envelope on what I think many of my constituents – and myself included – feel is an appropriate way to communicate a position on anything.”