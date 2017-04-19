Calgary company at forefront of new green energy technology

A Calgary company has developed a technology they say can have a meaningful impact on the greenhouse gas emissions that are created from burning gas—right in your own home.

Jaeson Cardiff, CEO for Calgary based company Clean 02, said they’ve spent the last 10 years developing the world’s first residential carbon capturing technology, and it could be available for purchase by end of year (it’s already available for purchase commercially).

Cardiff said first and foremost, the unit will reduce energy demand through hot water recovery by taking the waste heat from the appliance and using it to pre-warm water that is coming into a building.

“Basically, the domestic water tanks don’t have to work as hard,” he said.

Then, Clean O2 uses the chemicals to interact with the carbon emissions and they sell the by-product (something called soda ash, which is used to manufacture glass, develop pharmaceuticals, and more), and then share the profits with their customers.

“We call ourselves an urban mining company—we mine the waste stream of these appliances and profit share with the customers so that they get some return on their investment over a short period of time,” he said.

Cardiff said users of the carbon capturers further economically benefit the user as they reduce the amount of gas they use, resulting in increased carbon levy rebates.

“The carbon levies that are being rolled out will be a cherry on the cake,” he said.

President and CEO of the Canadian Gas Association, Timothy Egan, said these kinds of technologies are important because of the aggressive emission reduction targets set by governments.

“In order for us to meet those targets we’re going to need to bring a lot more innovation to the table in how we use energy,” he said

He said natural gas meets over 30 per cent of the country’s energy needs—more than electricity—and is the most affordable form of energy, and technologies like residential carbon capturers are the way of the future.

“We deliver natural gas to almost seven million Canadian homes, and it’s used for furnaces, hot water heaters, barbeques—a bunch of things,” said Egan. “If there are opportunities for us to deliver that natural gas with a lower emission profile, we’re very keen to do so. Technologies like this one are of a real interest to us.”