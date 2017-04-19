Calgary company at forefront of new green energy technology
The Clean O2 carbon collector turns carbon into soda ash which is used to make pharmaceuticals, manufacture glass and more
A Calgary company has developed a technology they say can have a meaningful impact on the greenhouse gas emissions that are created from burning gas—right in your own home.
Jaeson Cardiff, CEO for
Cardiff said first and foremost, the unit will reduce energy demand through hot water
“Basically, the domestic water tanks don’t have to work as hard,” he said.
Then, Clean O2 uses the chemicals to interact with the carbon emissions and they sell the by-product (something called soda ash, which is used to manufacture glass, develop pharmaceuticals, and more), and then share the profits with their customers.
“We call ourselves an urban mining company—we mine the waste stream of these appliances and profit share with the customers so that they get some return on their investment over a short period of time,” he said.
Cardiff said users of the carbon capturers further economically benefit the user as they reduce the amount of gas they use, resulting in increased carbon levy rebates.
“The carbon levies that are being rolled out will be a cherry on the cake,” he said.
President and CEO of the Canadian Gas Association, Timothy Egan, said these kinds of technologies are important because of the aggressive emission reduction targets set by governments.
“In order for us to meet those targets we’re going to need to bring a lot more innovation to the table in how we use energy,” he said
He said natural gas meets over 30
“We deliver natural gas to almost seven million Canadian homes, and it’s used for furnaces, hot water heaters, barbeques—a bunch of things,” said Egan. “If there are opportunities for us to deliver that natural gas with a lower emission profile, we’re very keen to do so. Technologies like this one are of a real interest to us.”
Cardiff said the units will cost approximately $4,500 and customers will see a full return on investment over three to four years. He said the units would likely be housed outside, much like an air-conditioning unit, so that Clean 02 can collect the soda-ash regularly.
