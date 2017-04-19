Calgary communities pitch bridge park for Crowchild Trail work

Crowchild Trail will be getting a facelift over the years to bring the skeletal road into the next century with Calgarians.

But community members are hoping to see a little more innovation on the trail as the city plans major upgrades.

Two associations brought forward an idea to have greater connectivity in the Scarboro and Shaganappi communities with an example from the High Line bridge in New York that some councillors latched onto; they called it a land bridge park.

“Move this idea forward so that it can be studied in more detail,” said community member Harvey Bernbaum. “I know it’s a bold, strong and large idea, we hope you’ll agree to make a motion that this concept warrants further study.”

He called it a darn good idea, and said at this time its hard to estimate costs but highlighted that the High Line was financed by corporate money.

“It may be bold for Calgary, but it’s not bold for other cities,” said Coun. Druh Farrell.

Coun. Ward Sutherland called the project interesting, but said he has difficulties.

“I find it very challenging if there are any businesses that could justify any money to do it,” said Sutherland. “I think one of the questions that will come up is…where are our priorities as funding comes, and where do we have to go; is the priority moving vehicles.”

Feisal Lakha, project manager for the Crowchild Trail Study, said the idea was neat, but said the value of putting Crowchild Trail in a tunnel didn’t have a lot of value.

“In terms of policy considerations what we found was there wasn’t enough policy background to help us in terms of building a case towards a concept like the one brought forward,” Lakha said. “Some of the things we did look at was trying to balance the technical requirement of a structure of this kind.”

He said the communities are already well served by open spaces. They found the size of the structure posed a threat to properties along Crowchild Trail.

On Wednesday, councillors discussed plans for the short, medium and long-term future of Crowchild Trail from 17 Avenue S.W. to 24 Avenue NW. Administration recommended that council approve the plans, which underwent a lengthy consultation process.

The city’s plan was passed unanimously.

Because Crowchild Trail is one of Calgary’s skeletal roads, and considered a key corridor for citizens; it carries more than trips 100,000 across the Bow River daily. As the city grows, Crowchild needs to grow too.

In the short term plans include widening and fixing up the northbound bridge over Bow Trail to three lanes, changing alignment on the west to northbound Bow Trail and 10 Avenue SW ramps, adding left-turn restrictions onto Kensington road during peak periods, better pedestrian crossings and more.