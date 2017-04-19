News / Calgary

Calgary council committee delays discussion on overpass banners

Transportation and transit committee was set to discuss bylaw change that would have stopped certain pro-life demonstrations

A Calgary council committee was set to debate a rule change that would stop anti-abortion groups from protesting on overpasses.

A bylaw change that would put an end to pro-life demonstrations on highway overpasses has ben delayed for at least one month.

Coun. Andre Chabot asked the transportation and transit committee to table the item until next month, to deal with unresolved matters.

The agenda item covers a number of regulations around roadside signs, not just signs hanging from overpasses, and Chabot said he had spoken with a business that still had concerns around the change in regulations.

