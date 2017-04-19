Calgary in early stages of addressing Barlow Trail traffic snarls

If you’ve ever had trouble with traffic snarls in the area of 16 Avenue and Barlow Trail, the good news is that city is looking for solutions.

The bad news is, actual construction is still many years away, and has no secure funding.

An update to a functional planning study on roads in that area went to the transportation and transit committee on Wednesday.

The report looks at a large number of scenarios to better get traffic moving at Barlow Trail, and further east along 16 Avenue.

Previously, council approved plans for a tight diamond interchange at 19 Street NE, but wanted more details on possible designs for the interchange at 16 Avenue and Barlow Trail.

The report included a detailed cost breakdown that calculated the value of time saved by drivers as compared to the cost of building the solution.

Coun. Andre Chabot noted that the most expensive option to maintain a free-flow interchange at Barlow Trail wasn’t necessarily the most efficient.

He said Barlow Trail already has many lights, meaning a free-flow intersection won’t necessarily improve traffic flow.

“The proposal that’s before us is much less costly and way more effective for movement along Barlow as well as movement along 16 avenue,” said Chabot.

Administration is looking to advance three options to candidate projects for Investing in Mobility funding. They include widening 16 Avenue NE from 36 Street NE to Stoney Trail, widening Barlow Trail from Memorial Drive to 16 Avenue NE, and building an interchange at 16 Avenue and 68 Street NE.