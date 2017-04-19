Calgary police look for robber dressed as phoney cop

A man police believe posed as an officer is on the loose after an alleged robberies in Calgary and Leduc, Alta.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of 12 Avenue SW after a robbery on March 25 at 5:50 p.m. The man, and an unsuspecting woman were chatting online when they decided to meet up in the flesh.

When he arrived, it's alleged he opened up his jacket revealing a vest that read "POLICE" across the chest. He told her he was a police officer and took her debit card, cell phone, laptop and cash before fleeing the scene.

On April 11 at 10:30 p.m. another date ended poorly. The man met another woman in the 2500 block of 48 Avenue NE, again showed the second woman his "POLICE" vest and then cuffed her. Police allege he took the woman's cell phone and some cash before removing the cuffs and making a run for it.

After looking at CCTV images from both incidents, police have connected the suspect to a similar robbery in Leduc from March 26.

The man is described by police as "possibly being of Middle Eastern descent." He's between 20 and 30-years-old and stands 5'7" to 5'8", he has a slim to medium build and black ear-length hair. In all of the incidents he was wearing black pants, boots and sweater with a black vest or shirt underneath with "POLICE" in large letters across the chest. In the first incident he was wearing black eye glasses and a Coors Light baseball hat.