Construction at Foothills Medical Centre ramps up this week

A crane being installed today at the Foothills Medical Centre (FMC) is likely to cause a few headaches for visitors.

The machine will aid construction of a new parkade that's being built to serve the FMC, the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and once built, the Calgary Cancer Centre.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a progress update on the 2,000-stall structure’s construction, which began last fall, and apologized to the public for what could be a few days of inconvenient traffic in the hospital complex.

The crane, which will take three or four days to install, will assemble pre-cast concrete columns placed next to the Tom Baker Centre.

AHS said just three transport trucks for the large columns will be allowed on the site at any time and they’ll be arriving via the West Campus interchange – in other words, use another other route to avoid traffic snarls.

Construction is supposed to wrap up by 2019, according to AHS.