Full production expected at Syncrude by the end of June after fire repairs

CALGARY — Syncrude's Mildred Lake oilsands upgrader in northern Alberta is expected to return to full operation by the end of June after production was sidelined by a fire on March 14.

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), which owns 54 per cent of Syncrude, says in a statement that a detailed repair schedule and return-to-service plan has been adopted that will allow the facility to complete repairs as well as planned maintenance.

It says the plant, which has a maximum capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day, is operating at reduced rates, without being specific.

Suncor says fire damage was largely isolated to a piperack adjacent to the hydrotreater. One employee was hospitalized for injuries.

The company says pipeline shipments at about 50 per cent of capacity will begin in early May.

 

