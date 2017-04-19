Full production expected at Syncrude by the end of June after fire repairs
CALGARY — Syncrude's Mildred Lake oilsands upgrader in northern Alberta is expected to return to full operation by the end of June after production was sidelined by a fire on March 14.
Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), which owns 54 per cent of Syncrude, says in a statement that a detailed repair schedule and return-to-service plan has been adopted that will allow the facility to complete repairs as well as planned maintenance.
It says the plant, which has a maximum capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day, is operating at reduced rates, without being specific.
Suncor says fire damage was largely isolated to a piperack adjacent to the hydrotreater. One employee was hospitalized for injuries.
The company says pipeline shipments at about 50 per cent of capacity will begin in early May.
