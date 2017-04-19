Man in critical condition after fall from ladder: Calgary EMS
Victim was working with a cleaning company washing windows when the fall happened
Calgary EMS says a window washer fell from a ladder on Wednesday, and sustained life-threatening injuries.
EMS Paramedics responded to a multi-residential complex in the 500 block of 8 Avenue NE around 2 p.m.
They found a male, believed to be in his 30s, in critical condition. He was transported to Foothills Medical Centre with life-threatening internal and external injuries.
Bystanders told paramedics the man was working with a window-washing company working inside the building when he fell from a ladder onto a concrete floor.
Occupational Health And Safety has been made aware of the incident, according to EMS.
