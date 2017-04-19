Neighbour Day takes on special meaning one year after Fort McMurray wildfires

Neighbour Day was created to mark the devastating flood that hit Calgary in 2013, but this year, it’s also celebrating provincial neighbours who pulled together during the Fort McMurray wildfires last spring.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced on Wednesday that Calgary’s fourth annual Neighbour Day will be held on June 17. He asked Albertans to remember not only what our province has been through in recent memory, but how people came together in those tough times to help their fellow citizens.

“What we saw in the tens of thousands of people helping out strangers after the flood, what we saw last year after the wildfires in Fort McMurray – to me, that’s what we celebrate and that’s what we build with events like Neighbour Day,” Nenshi said.

It’s grown into a city-wide affair – 140 permits (with fees waived for the occasion) for block parties and use of city parks were issued last year, up from 40 in 2014.

“Have a party on your front lawn, bring the barbecue out and invite your neighbours – the goal should be, at the end of the day, to know all your neighbours phone numbers and emails,” Nenshi said.

Calgary man David Plouffe, who lives in Signal Hill, attended a lawn party on his cul-de-sac last Neighbour Day and said this time around, he might venture out and get to know his neighbours from other parts of the city.

“Here in Calgary, with our long winters and so-so springs, (Neighbour Day) is a time for renewal. We’ve been locked up in our houses for a bit, so this is the time to say hi again,” Plouffe said.

Nenshi said he didn’t memories of the flood or wildfires to be focused on the devastation left behind.

“I thought rather than a just a solemn thing, we should have a celebration of the extraordinary the community spirit we saw,” the mayor said.