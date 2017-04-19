Police in Alberta looking for suspect in robberies who is posing as an officer

CALGARY — Police are looking for a man believed to be posing as an officer in robberies in Calgary and Leduc.

On March 25, it's alleged a man and woman arranged online to meet at a business in Calgary.

When the man arrived, he opened his jacket to display a vest that read “POLICE” across the chest.

He told the woman he was an officer and then stole her debit card, cell phone, laptop and cash before fleeing the scene.

On April 11, a different woman set up a meeting online with a man at a Calgary business, and when he arrived, he flashed the same vest and then placed the woman in handcuffs before robbing her.

Both Calgary police and RCMP believe the suspect is the same person behind a similar incident in Leduc on March 26, 2017.