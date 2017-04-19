Powered parachute pilot under investigation, too close to Calgary airspace

CALGARY — Transport Canada and RCMP are investigating after a powered parachute pilot flew into air space used by Calgary International Airport.

Police say the man was seen flying on Monday night just north of the city limits.

Const. Dan Martin says the control tower called police to say the powered parachute was causing problems for planes that were trying to use the airport.

He says at one point the Calgary Police Service helicopter was called in to investigate, which prompted the powered parachute pilot to land.

Transport Canada says a powered-parachute usually consists of a flexible parachute attached to a frame that includes an engine and a propeller.