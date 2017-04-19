Siksika leaders announce they will take voluntary drug test

Leaders of the Siksika First Nation announced Wednesday they will be going the extra mile to prove they walk the talk when it comes to living a drug-free lifestyle.

As part of the recently-formed Siksika Crime Prevention Team’s (SCPT) mandate, Chief Joe Weasel Child and 12 Nation councillors have scheduled a voluntary drug test for April 24.

The SCPT is also in the middle of crafting bylaws and Band Council Resolutions (BCR) to further ebb the flow of illicit substances into their community – including one that could see drug traffickers banished from the reserve, located an hour east of Calgary.

Coun. Marsha Wolf Collar, who brought the idea of a test forward, said leading by example isn’t just for political show for the leaders, who were elected last November.

“If we as leaders are going to impose drug testing, we need to be examples by participating in drug testing. “This makes for a more competent and productive workforce,” she said.

“As role models for the community, it's important to advocate wellness in the workplace – it needs to be a priority at all levels,” Wolf Collar added.

Coun. Rueben ‘Buck’ Breaker, chair of the SCPT, said he hopes taking the test is another step towards a community free from the grips of substance-abuse.

“We are actively working on encouraging participation from membership in this process,” he said.