Undercover Calgary police officer hit accused killer's car to develop relationship
Allan Shyback is accused of strangling his common-law wife to death and burying her in a makeshift cement tomb in their basement
A female undercover police officer laid the groundwork for a “Mr.Big” sting operation, that allegedly led to a confession by a Calgary man accused of killing his common-law wife.
On Monday, Allan
Police launched an undercover operation dubbed “Operation Aurora” in 2013 that ultimately resulted in the confession and arrest of
None of the undercover officers who were a part of Operation Aurora can be named.
On Wednesday morning, an undercover female officer took the stand to explain her role in the operation. She was a part of the first three scenarios and communicated with
The officer explained that on Dec. 4,
Upon his return, the officer told
After a brief exchange of information including phone numbers and business cards,
In a phone conversation in the days following,
On Dec. 9, 2013, the second scenario took place when the female officer met
In a phone conversation on Jan. 23, 2014 the two spoke over the phone about meeting up the following day to sign an insurance waiver. During this phone
The officer said she “diverted the conversation” by telling him he had too much going on in his life and the two planned to meet the following day for lunch.
Their third and final meet-up took place at a restaurant in Deerfoot Meadows. Again
“I told him that although I was flattered, I indicated I was not interested as I had just got out of a bad relationship, was caring for my ailing mother and was focused on work,” she said. “He said he’d also had a bad relationship and understood.”
During that same meeting, the male undercover officer attended the lunch with the insurance waiver.
The female officer said throughout her interactions with
Det. David Sweet of the CPS homicide unit will take the stand Wednesday afternoon to take court through an interview he conducted with
