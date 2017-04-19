Undercover Calgary police officer hit accused killer's car to develop relationship

A female undercover police officer laid the groundwork for a “Mr.Big” sting operation, that allegedly led to a confession by a Calgary man accused of killing his common-law wife.

On Monday, Allan Shyback , 40, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner, Lisa Mitchell.

Police launched an undercover operation dubbed “Operation Aurora” in 2013 that ultimately resulted in the confession and arrest of Shyback , said the Crown.

None of the undercover officers who were a part of Operation Aurora can be named.

On Wednesday morning, an undercover female officer took the stand to explain her role in the operation. She was a part of the first three scenarios and communicated with Shyback over the phone and text message.

The officer explained that on Dec. 4, 2013 she and another officer tailed Shyback to a parking lot, and after he left they drove into his vehicle causing minor damage. The other male officer left the vehicle, leaving the female officer to wait for Shyback .

Upon his return, the officer told Shyback that due to poor road conditions she’d “accidentally slid” into the side of his vehicle. She said the vehicle she was driving was a company car and that she was hoping to pay for any damage outside of insurance.

After a brief exchange of information including phone numbers and business cards, Shyback spoke on the phone with the officer’s “boss” – the male officer—and the two agreed to speak again soon.

In a phone conversation in the days following, Shyback told the lady that he’d had quotes done for the damage to his vehicle and that after labour it would cost $1,000. The female officer agreed, offered Shyback Flames tickets and set up a time to meet and make the payment.

On Dec. 9, 2013, the second scenario took place when the female officer met Shyback at a restaurant near his work to make the payment. At that point she spoke with him about her job “in marketing.”

In a phone conversation on Jan. 23, 2014 the two spoke over the phone about meeting up the following day to sign an insurance waiver. During this phone call Shyback asked the undercover officer if she’d be interested in going on a date.

The officer said she “diverted the conversation” by telling him he had too much going on in his life and the two planned to meet the following day for lunch.

Their third and final meet-up took place at a restaurant in Deerfoot Meadows. Again Shyback asked her out on a date.

“I told him that although I was flattered, I indicated I was not interested as I had just got out of a bad relationship, was caring for my ailing mother and was focused on work,” she said. “He said he’d also had a bad relationship and understood.”

During that same meeting, the male undercover officer attended the lunch with the insurance waiver.

The female officer said throughout her interactions with Shyback he was calm, polite and a gentleman.