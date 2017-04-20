Accused Calgary killer tells undercover officer of strangling common-law wife

A man accused of strangling his common-law wife and burying her body in makeshift cement tomb in their basement told an undercover officer he’d “panicked” when she lunged at him with a knife during an argument.

Allan Shyback, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner and mother of two, Lisa Mitchell.

After receiving a call from homicide detective David Sweet on Dec. 5, 2014, Shyback confessed to an undercover officer he was on a business trip with in Winnipeg.

In the moments following the call, Shyback appears to be at a loss for words, taking heavy breaths as the officer asks him what’s wrong. A recording of that conversation was heard in court.

“You good buddy? You look like you just f**king saw a ghost,” said the undercover officer, who cannot be named.

While the two step outside of the vehicle, the officer said the Shyback confessed to killing his wife.

The recording resumes back in the car. The officer tells Shyback he knows he’s a good dad and needs to make his decisions based on them now.

“One life is gone, you can’t change that,” he said.

Shyback tells him the incident occurred two years ago in October of 2012 and asks if police were to search his home if there was any chance they wouldn’t find Mitchell’s body.

“Not if they’re seriously looking,” he said.

“What happened, you guys had a fight and?” asks the officer.

“This time instead of grabbing a frying pan she picked up a knife,” said Shyback. “She was saying how she could probably put me in the hospital and say it was self defense and she’d get the kids and I’d be in jail cause they wouldn’t believe me.”

Shyback said it’s was then that Mitchell “lunged” at him.

“I pushed back at her and at some point my hands were around her neck I remember trying to let go, trying to stop,” he said. “She was gone. I can remember trying to make myself let go.”

Shyback said he waited for the police to arrive, thinking neighbours had called them—but they never did.