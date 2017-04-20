Calgarians buzzed about legalization at annual 420 protest

They were going to protest government bureaucracy…but then they got high.

A few hundred medical marijuana patients, recreational tokers and Calgarians curious about now-imminent legalization gathered at City Hall for the annual 420 protest – but it was more celebration than protest this year.

“I’ve got a lot of pot smoking friends – I haven’t seen them down here yet but I guarantee they’ll be down in the next few years,” said Scott Dobler, a medical marijuana patient who suffers from chronic pain. He broke several bones in his body in a snowboarding accident more than 20 years ago and found medical pot helped a lot.

He said legalization will be a good move because people will be able to choose the consumption method and type of pot that works for them.

“I think year after year (420 is) just going to keep getting bigger and bigger,” Dobler said.

Recreational user Dean Mitchell brought his bong to the event – something he said he wouldn’t have chanced if legalization wasn’t on the horizon.