Calgary's New International Terminal tweaks won't be 'finished completely' until 2019

Calgary’s International Terminal may be launched, but it’s not quite complete.

There was a warm welcome extended to passengers in October for the grand reveal, but the long-awaited space fell flat in some aspects. Travellers complained there weren’t enough water fountains, the walks to terminals were long and seating at gates was scarce.

In March, airport CEO Robert Sartor called these problems an oversight. There’s work to be done at the new terminal.

This includes adding more moving sidewalks, a more connected shuttle system, re-doing some plumbing to get water fountains running and adding retail closer to the gates.

“We will not be finished completely until 2019,” Sartor said. “The connectivity program, which brings all the moving sidewalks from the domestic part of the terminal right to Gates D and E won’t be done till then – we’ll open it up in sections.”

Another item on the work list is upgrading all of the baggage collection systems.

Sartor underlined that this work will have to be done hand in hand with the airlines.

His vision doesn’t just touch the International Terminal, he’s setting his sights on creating a hub for the airport with more intentional land leases. This includes working with the City of Calgary on the lands surrounding the airport.

“We should be working in a complementary fashion so that we’re not chasing business that (the City) is chasing, and vice-versa,” Sartor said.

Coun. Jim Stevenson said the city is working with the private developers surrounding the airport as they build out the lands.