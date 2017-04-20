Calgary board game set to shatter Kickstarter record

A Calgary-published board game is on-track to becoming the highest funded Kickstarter project in Alberta’s history.

Brass, by Roxley Games, launched with a goal of $80,000.

It hit that within 23 minutes.

Within only a few days, more than 5,000 backers have pledged more than $646,000 to the project.

It’s not a big surprise coming from Roxley – the company actually holds the records for the current highest funded Kickstarter project, with their last board game Santorini. It raised just more than $700,000.

Albertans sure do love board games.

Brass itself is actually about a decade old, made by famous board game designer Martin Wallace. Roxley games convinced him not only to let them redesign the classic game for the 10th anniversary, but also help design the brand new sequel – both of which the Kickstarter is funding.

“I just feel honoured to be part of it,” said designer Matt Tolman.

“Roxley’s been doing a good job the last couple of years, so the goodwill they’ve built up has nothing to do with me, I’m just riding on their coattails in that regard. But it’s really an honour to be associated with Martin Wallace, one of my favourite game designers of all time.”

The original Brass is an economic strategy game about building cotton mills in the industrial revolution. The sequel, Brass Birmingham, is expands on the idea by expanding the map and industries to include steam power, iron, coin factories, breweries and more.

With Wallace and Roxley owner Gavan Brown, Tolman used every ounce of his experience as a game designer to build a worthy sequel.

“If it’s not amazing, then we’ll forever be the guys that ruined Brass,” he grimaced. “When we tore down the prototype and started the rebuild, it really came together well. I was glad – at that moment, I was like, ‘okay, now I’m not scared to death.’”