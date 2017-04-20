Green cart program ready to begin Calgary collection

Calgary residents are about to go a little greener - literally - as the city has set dates for the roll out of its Green Cart program.

Southwest residents will be the first to receive their green carts, beginning the week of June 5. The northwest will get delivery at the start of July, northeast in August and southeast in September.

The city hopes to have a green cart at 320,000 Calgary homes in time for fall clean up.

Once the bins are all delivered in the different quadrants, collection will begin on the following dates:

Southwest – July 17

Northwest – August 14

Northeast – September 4

Southeast – October 2

According to the city, 89 per cent of Calgary residents were looking forward to the roll out of the green carts. A pilot project in four communities saw the amount of garbage collected drop in half.

The program will allow for the composting of all food, yard and pet waste, including: meat, bones, cheese, and plate scrapings.

The city said all of the material collected will be turned into compost to be used in gardens, parks and area farms.

Along with the green bin, residents will receive a kitchen pail for collection and a sample of compostable bags.

The fee for green cart service was waived for 2017 by council decision, but a monthly fee will be charged beginning in 2018.

Once the service begins, collection will be every week for blue and green bins, and once every two weeks for black bins because of the drop in garbage collected.