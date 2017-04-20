Calgary high school student chosen as Loran Scholar

A Western Canada High School student is one of six Alberta students who was chosen from nearly 4,500 applicants for 33 available Loran Scholarships—valued at $100,000 over four years.

Loran scholars are chosen based on evidence of character, commitment to service in the community and long-term leadership potential—all things 17-year-old Hui Wen Zheng embodies.

Zheng’s resume includes being an editor for a community youth blog, being a member of the Calgary Mayor’s Youth Council, and the one she is most proud of, founding the Culture Club at Western.

“It’s about promoting the diverse culture at Western Canada and really celebrating that,” she said.

Zheng said that coming to Canada from China at age seven and feeling uncomfortable about her diversity inspired her to make change .

“I’m an immigrant, which is quite significant to my journey,” she said. “I’ve received nothing but support from my schools and that’s meant a lot to me.”

When Zheng found out she’d been selected as a Loran scholar, she said she was a bundle of nerves all day, but after getting the call in the evening she was over the moon.

After sharing the news with her parents they shared a touching moment.

“We were just gathered in a group hug for a long time,” she said.

Next year Zheng will attend the University of Toronto where she will study social science, with the goal of a combined degree in political science and international affairs.

Zheng encourages others to apply for scholarships, even if they think they’re out of reach.