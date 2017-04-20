City using Snapchat for Inglewood streetscape consultation

Calgary is looking at a new way of gathering feedback that will allow residents to make their comments in a snap.

As it works to develop a streetscape master plan for 9 Avenue SE in Inglewood, the city is giving residents the option to provide feedback via the Snapchat app.

Temporary displays on sidewalks will invite users to take a Snapchat of a symbol, which will route their smartphone to a city website where they can answer a question.

Carlie Ferguson, Urban Strategy lead for the City of Calgary, said they were looking for a way to easily direct people to a feedback website, but said QR codes hadn’t really caught on in Canada.

“I think its catchy because it is a really recognizable symbol, so people that are out on the weekend exploring Inglewood might stop and see the snapchat symbol and they’ll know what to do.”

She said Inglewood residents expressed an interest in wanting to try new ways of engagement, and the city is interested in seeing if people actually use the snapchat feature. If it catches on, they may use it for other public consultations.

Rebecca O’Brien, executive director of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area said she’s hopes the snapchat option draws out new ideas from people who might not otherwise attend open houses.

She’d like to see the streetscaping lead to a more pedestrian-friendly area.

“I’d like to see wider sidewalks, increased numbers of signalized intersections. I’d like to see traffic moving slowly, and I’d like to see lots of people on the street and businesses busy.”