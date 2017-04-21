NHL ref brings $10M lawsuit against Calgary Flames, Dennis Wideman

The NHL referee hit by a Calgary Flames player in January 2016 is bringing forward a $10.2 million lawsuit against the team and the player involved.

Documents filed to the Queens Bench of Alberta on April 18 lays out Don Henderson’s claim against Flames player Dennis Wideman and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

The statement of claim says that Wideman deliberately struck Henderson from behind in a Flames game against the Nashvile Predators, causing injuries including concussion, neck and back injuries, pain, numbness and tingling in his right hand, shock, anxiety, depression, and headaches.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The claim notes that Wideman received a 20-game suspension for an intentional strike to a game official, which was later reduced and is still the subject of ongoing litigation.

At the time, Wideman claimed he was concussed after being checked into the boards by Miikka Salomaki.

He said he was trying to get back to the bench when he unintentionally collided with Henderson.

The Flames corporation disagreed with the severity of the 20-game suspension at the time it was handed down.

"From our point of view, it's a little harsh obviously. Well, a lot harsh from our point of view," said Flames captain Mark Giordano. "You talk to Wides and he's not that type of guy."

Henderson, who resides in Calgary according to the claim, is asking for $200,000 in general damages, $50,000 in special damages, and $10 million for loss of income, future income and earning capacity.

The Calgary Flames declined to comment as they are still collecting information on the lawsuit.