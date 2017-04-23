Calgary police seek missing man off Barlow Trail

Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing person near Barlow Trail.

According to a release, Randi Gustafson, 59, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. He was at his care facility located in the 4700 block of 8 Ave SE.

He’s described as about 5’8” to 5’9” tall with a slim build and white hair. He was last seen wearing a striped black and white polo t-shirt, black pants and carrying a small bag.

He suffers from dementia.

Police believe he may be in the area around Max Bell Arena, located at 1001 Barlow Trail SE.