Calgary police seek missing man off Barlow Trail
Randi Gustafson has been missing since Saturday
Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing person near Barlow Trail.
According to a release, Randi Gustafson, 59, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. He was at his care facility located in the 4700 block of 8 Ave SE.
He’s described as about 5’8” to 5’9” tall with a slim build and white hair. He was last seen wearing a striped black and white polo t-shirt, black pants and carrying a small bag.
He suffers from dementia.
Police believe he may be in the area around Max Bell Arena, located at 1001 Barlow Trail SE.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-123, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
