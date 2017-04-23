News / Calgary

Former Calgarian added to most-wanted global terrorist list

Farah Mohamed Shirdon was a student at SAIT

A file photo of Farah Mohamed Shirdon, believed to be fighting overseas for the Islamic State.

Contributed

A file photo of Farah Mohamed Shirdon, believed to be fighting overseas for the Islamic State.

A former Calgarian has been added to the most-wanted global terrorist list by the U.S. Department of State.

Farah Mohamed Shirdon was a student at SAIT until 2012. In 2015 the RCMP charged him with terrorism-related criminal offences.

“Farah Mohamed Shirdon is a Canadian citizen who travelled to Iraq and Syria to fight with the FTO and SDGT the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS),” read the U.S. State Department release. “Shirdon is a prominent ISIS fighter and recruiter and has also been involved in fundraising.”

There were reports in 2014 that Shirdon had been killed while fighting, but evidence he was alive surfaced on social media a month later.

Another Canadian, Tarek Sakr, was also placed on the list.

