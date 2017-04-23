Local creators worth checking out at this year’s Calgary Comic Expo

Beyond the celebrities and fandom at the Calgary Comic Expo is the essential Artist Alley, where you can catch up-and-coming artists, check out unique projects and maybe get a print or original drawing – some of these local pencillers and inkers might be tomorrow’s comic superstars.

Ian Navarro

Ian Navarro learned to draw as a child, sketching Ninja Turtles and ThunderCats in his notebook.

The details may have improved, but the passion hasn’t changed.

Navarro has drawn for a number of local projects, and done some standout work in Dynamite Comics Goblins.

His style is very much in the vein of artists like Jim Lee, famed for his run on the X-Men in the 90s.

“It was just really dynamic artwork – he put so much energy into his work,” Navarro said. “It helped it really pop.”

These days Navarro draws all digital, courtesy of his iPad pro. Expect to see prints of superheroes, anime – and a mash up different properties.

Navarro will be at booth BMO L05-06 in the Artist Alley.

Cameron Cookshaw

Self-publishing is never an easy venture, but artist Cameron Cookshaw is determined to make it work with his bold, Frank Frazetta inspired visuals in the Tacternicus Chronicles.

The comic book is a barbarian fantasy tale, similar to the Conan books Cookshaw would read as a kid. It follows three orphans of battle who are hired to steal a valuable artifact.

“With comics, the thing I really love is, it’s writing and art combined. I have a love for both,” said Cookshaw.

Cookshaw will have the first two issues of the Tacternicus Chronicles available at the Calgary Expo, along with some clothing designs from his Knowear line.