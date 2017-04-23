News / Calgary

Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after downtown collision

Calgary EMS said the victim was a man in his 20s

A man in his 20s was struck by a car early Sunday morning in Downtown Calgary.

Calgary EMS says a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening head injuries after being struck by the driver of a car.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They responded to the 700 block of Centre Street.

The victim was transported to Foothills Hospital.

Police are investigating what led to the collision.

