Pedestrian suffers serious head injuries after downtown collision
Calgary EMS said the victim was a man in his 20s
Calgary EMS says a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening head injuries after being struck by the driver of a car.
The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They responded to the 700 block of Centre Street.
The victim was transported to Foothills Hospital.
Police are investigating what led to the collision.
