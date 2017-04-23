Plan B for new arena leaves Sunalta worried about creosote cleanup

Calgarians are set to hear the details of the city’s vision for a new arena on Monday, but it has those in the West Village worried they’ll never see their site cleaned of contaminated soil.

Council will be receiving a report from city manager Jeff Fielding on Monday with details on the so-called Victoria Park Option, also called Plan B.

This proposal is meant to be a response to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation’s pitch to build an arena-fieldhouse combination called CalgaryNEXT near Sunalta, in the city’s southwest.

That plan was dubbed “not feasible” by city administration in an April 2016 report. Mayor Naheed Nenshi also suggested the Flames' proposal was dead.

While the full report won’t be released until Monday, a cover report spelled out the broad strokes of what the city has in mind.

The 7.2 acre site just north of Stampede Park is bounded by 12 Avenue, 5 Street SE, 14 Avenue SE, and Olympic Way SE. It’s currently used for parking.

The city says the area is already being developed as an entertainment district, and that there’s a possibility for a land swap between the city with its Saddledome land, and the Calgary Stampede, which owns the land being proposed for development.

The talk suggesting CalgaryNEXT is off the table has people in Sunalta worried that a contaminated site cleanup that would’ve come with the CalgaryNEXT plan

Part of the land in the West Village contains creosote from a lumber operation in the mid-20th century.

Nick Twyman with the Sunalta Community Association said he’s only heard talk of a clean-up in the context of Calgary next development.

“When Mayor Nenshi said CalgaryNEXT wasn’t going to happen, I think our biggest concern is that they’ll pretend nothing is going on over there,” said Twyman.

However area Coun. Evan Woolley said the work of remediation cannot and will not be forgotten.