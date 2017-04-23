News / Calgary

Two Calgary workers thrown from bucket truck and injured

The men work working on power lines early Sunday morning when their truck slid down an incline

The men were in a bucket-lift truck when the vehicle shifted and slid down an embankment.

Two men were injured after being thrown from a bucket-lift truck while working on power lines early Sunday morning.

EMS responded around 3 a.m. to a call from one of the men.

They had been working on lines near the LRT tunnel at 42 Avenue and 1 Street SE.

The men were thrown from the bucket after the truck began to slide down an incline towards the entrance of the tunnel.

A man in his early 30s was taken to hospital with head and back injuries, while a man in his early 20s suffered head, back and arm injuries, and was also taken to hospital.

Both men were considered to be in serious but stable and non-life threatening condition according to EMS.

