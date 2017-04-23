Two Calgary workers thrown from bucket truck and injured

Two men were injured after being thrown from a bucket-lift truck while working on power lines early Sunday morning.

EMS responded around 3 a.m. to a call from one of the men.

They had been working on lines near the LRT tunnel at 42 Avenue and 1 Street SE.

The men were thrown from the bucket after the truck began to slide down an incline towards the entrance of the tunnel.

A man in his early 30s was taken to hospital with head and back injuries, while a man in his early 20s suffered head, back and arm injuries, and was also taken to hospital.