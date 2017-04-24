Accused Calgary killer says he was victim of domestic abuse

A Calgary man accused of strangling to death and then entombing the body of his common-law wife, detailed a relationship where he was physically and psychologically abused by his partner.

Allan Shyback , 40, is charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with human remains in the 2012 death of his common-law partner and mother of two, Lisa Mitchell.

Supported in court by his mother and stepfather, Shyback took the stand, where he recounted numerous incidents where Mitchell had physically attacked him.

In 2002, approximately a year into living with Mitchell, Shyback said the two were arguing when Mitchell smashed a large mirror over his head.

At the time, Shyback left Mitchell and moved out with the help of his aunt. He said he suffered bruising as a result of the incident.

Another instance, in approximately 2011, Shyback said he and Mitchell had attended Thanksgiving at the same aunt’s house with their son. Shyback said he was trying to put their son in his car seat and Mitchell was upset about something they’d forgotten to bring with them.

“She struck me a couple of times around my neck and shoulders,” he said.

“Did you retaliate?” asked defence lawyer, Balfour Der.

“No. Honestly I couldn’t see myself retaliating to anything like that. It was too commonplace,” he said.

“Getting slapped or something like that wasn’t an everyday occurrence, but it happened enough that a person gets used to it. It was just the way things were.”

In a third instance, that took place the April before Mitchell was killed, Shyback said Mitchell hit him with a skillet and he took blows to the arm and shoulder.

Shyback said there were a few occasions where he would have to remove himself from a situation physically—and this was one of those.

“I tried to give us some distance to give us a chance to let things cool off. There was this one time I had to remove her hand from my throat she was squeezing very hard. I had to push back on her thumb and I accidentally sprained it by doing so. That was probably the worse thing I had done up until…” he said, trailing off.

Following the skillet incident, Shyback said he tried to call the police, but when they got there they said there wasn’t enough physical evidence to prove anything and told him he’d have to leave the home.

The following day he attended the Calgary Court’s Centre where he tried to get an emergency protection order against Mitchell.

“I felt as though the judge, again, didn’t really take my position seriously,” he said.

Shyback said he then spent the next five months living out of his truck, and as a result lost a significant amount of weight—dropping from 150 pounds to 95. He said he also experienced a severe relapse in his depression, became suicidal and was seeking treatment from a number of local facilities.

In the months leading up to Mitchell’s death, Shyback said he was able to move into subsidized housing in Ogden. He said Mitchell would spend three to four nights a week with him and they were trying to work things out—even trying to seek marriage counseling.

“I was hopeful,” said Shyback . “I loved her. I absolutely loved her. I wanted things to work and I wanted us to be a family.”

Arguing between the couple was getting steadily worse in the months leading up to Mitchell’s death, Shyback said, explaining that they argued about trust, money, and infidelity.

The day Mitchell died, Shyback said they’d argued late into the night and when they woke up the next morning, they didn’t even have time for their coffee before things heated up again.

Shyback said the two ended up in the kitchen and Mitchell picked up an eight-inch chef’s knife from the kitchen table.

“She proceeded to inform me— I can't remember exact words—but the intent was that she could stab me, leave me bleeding on the floor, call the police and when they got there I’d be the one that was arrested,” he said. “I’d get taken to jail, she’d get the kids and I’d never see them again.”

Shyback said he remembers believing her.

“I believed what she was saying to be true. That's how it would play out and she was willing to do it,” he said.

It’s then, that Shyback said Mitchell lifted the knife above her shoulder and took a step towards him

Shyback said he attempted to shield himself from the knife and push her arm down.

“I’m not sure exactly how. I know my right hand did close around her neck,” he said. “I remember I was pushing hard trying to get out of the corner I was in and my left hand was still trying to push away at her.”

The next thing he knew, Shyback said he and Mitchell were on the ground and he was still holding her throat.

“And this is where everything starts to feel like slow motion. Everything else had happened really quickly,” he said. “I’m looking down towards her and I realize that she’s gone. I’m trying to tell myself to let go.”

Shyback said he was just trying to protect himself.

“I wanted to stop her from stabbing me.”

“At any point along this incident were you trying to kill miss Mitchell?” asked Der.