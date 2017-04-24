Accused Calgary killer says he was victim of domestic abuse
Allan Shyback said it was "commonplace" for him to be slapped and hit by Lisa Mitchell
A Calgary man accused of strangling to death and then entombing the body of his common-law wife, detailed a relationship where he was physically and psychologically abused by his partner.
Allan
Supported in court by his mother and stepfather,
In 2002, approximately a year into living with Mitchell,
At the time,
Another instance, in approximately 2011,
“She struck me a couple of times around my neck and shoulders,” he said.
“Did you retaliate?” asked
“No. Honestly I couldn’t see myself retaliating to anything like that. It was too commonplace,” he said.
“Getting slapped or something like that wasn’t an everyday occurrence, but it happened enough that a person gets used to it. It was just the way things were.”
In a third instance, that took place the April before Mitchell was killed,
“I tried to give us some distance to give us a chance to let things cool off. There was this one time I had to remove her hand from my throat she was squeezing very hard. I had to push back on her thumb and I accidentally sprained it by doing so. That was probably the worse thing I had done up until…” he said, trailing off.
Following the skillet incident,
The following day he attended the Calgary Court’s Centre where he tried to get an emergency protection order against Mitchell.
“I felt as though the judge, again, didn’t really take my position seriously,” he said.
In the months leading up to Mitchell’s death,
“I was hopeful,” said
Arguing between the couple was getting steadily worse in the months leading up to Mitchell’s death,
The day Mitchell died,
“She proceeded to inform me— I can't remember exact words—but the intent was that she could stab me, leave me bleeding on the floor, call the police and when they got there I’d be the one that was arrested,” he said. “I’d get taken to jail, she’d get the kids and I’d never see them again.”
“I believed what she was saying to be true. That's how it would play out and she was willing to do it,” he said.
It’s then, that
“I’m not sure exactly how. I know my right hand did close around her neck,” he said. “I remember I was pushing hard trying to get out of the corner I was in and my left hand was still trying to push away at her.”
The next thing he knew,
“And this is where everything starts to feel like slow motion. Everything else had happened really quickly,” he said. “I’m looking down towards her and I realize that she’s gone. I’m trying to tell myself to let go.”
“I wanted to stop her from stabbing me.”
“At any point along this incident were you trying to kill miss Mitchell?” asked Der.
“No, it would have been the last thing on my mind.”
