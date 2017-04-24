Accused in Calgary gas-and-dash ‘accelerated’ over body of gas station attendant: Crown

Joshua Cody Mitchell “accelerated” over the Centax gas station attendant who boldly attempted to thwart his gas-and-dash back in June 2015, the Crown alleged Monday in their opening statement.

The second-degree murder trial began Monday as Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak read his opening statement to the jury of seven women and five men. Mitchell faces four other charges including robbery and breaching his bail conditions.

Maryam Rashidi, 35, had worked four shifts as a gas station attendant at the Centax on 16th Avenue NW when she was run over by the stolen Ford F350 driven by Mitchell.

“[Maryam] was already proving to be a dedicated employee. Unbeknownst to her, it would be her last shift,” said Hak.

Mitchell and his “sidekick” friend had just filled the stolen truck with $113 in gas when they tried to drive away, but Rashidi saw what was happening and chased the truck through the Home Depot parking lot.

“She was trying to right a wrong,” said Hak.

Hak said Rashidi ran up to the truck and banged on it’s window, trying to make Mitchell return and pay for the fuel.

“There was no way he was doing that,” he said.

Rashidi then got up on the front bumper in attempts to make her point.

“He swerved the truck to the side trying to get her off. Unable to hold on any longer, Maryam fell forward onto the road in front of the truck, at which point the defendant accelerated hard, running her over,” said Hak.

The Crown said Mitchell was chased by two eyewitnesses until his driving became “too dangerous.”

Hak said Rashidi’s injuries were “devastating,” and after three days in the intensive care unit at Foothills Hospital she died.

The trial, presided over by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Alan MacLeod, is expected to last two weeks.

The Crown plans to call seven days worth of witnesses, including Mitchell’s “sidekick” Braydon Brown, the witnesses who chased after the truck, staff from the ICU and a collision reconstruction expert.

The CCTV footage from Centax on the day of the incident will also be played in court.

Rashidi met her husband, Ahmed Mourani Shallo , in Iran while working in the oil and gas industry. The couple was married in 2005 and their son was born in 2009.

The family immigrated to Canada in 2014 and had settled in Calgary in January of 2015.

Both Rashidi and Shallo found jobs with a local oil and gas company but had been laid off in March, and Rashidi had taken a job as a gas station attendant to support her family.