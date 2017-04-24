Alberta eliminates arrest warrants for minor offences, not paying fines

CALGARY — The Alberta government is eliminating arrest warrants for people wanted for minor infractions.

Starting May 1, residents will no longer face jail time for failing to pay fines for things like not shovelling their sidewalk or riding transit without a ticket.

Under the old system, an arrest warrant was issued for minor offences or for failing to pay a fine or appear in court.

Officials say almost half of the 200,000 outstanding warrants in Alberta are for minor offences.

Alberta’s Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says Bill 9 will help police and court staff by improving efficiency.

Bill 9 includes regulations that allow authorities to garnishee wages or deduct fines from income tax refunds from people who don’t pay fines.

“The new measures will allow police and court staff to focus time on serious violent offences," Ganley said. "

The new system also ensures that consequences remain in place for people who break the law, but there are civil methods which are fairer and more efficient.”