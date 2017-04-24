Arena Plan B acceptable to Calgary Flames CEO

Calgary Flames CEO Ken King said plans for a new arena in Victoria Park will work for his organizations, as long as the city can move things along quickly.

“If we can make a deal on Victoria Park, we will, and if we can’t, we’ll revisit whatever other options are available to us,” said King to reporters outside council chambers.

He had dropped by to hear the latest report to council by administration and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) on plans and negotiations for the so-called Plan B for the arena.

King said he was enthusiastic for Plan B insofar as it was moving Calgary Sports and Entertainment closer to getting to work.

“We're behind the clock now,” said King. “We have been for some time in terms of our business plans and what we need to do. It takes years to build these things.”

He said the discussion needs due diligence and public debate, but then they’d like to get to work.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it's up to the parties around the table if they want to get the deal done sooner rather than later.

“If they want to move quickly, I think a lot of analysis has been done and they can move quickly,” he said.

Nenshi added that it's important that the public feel comfortable with whatever deal is done.

King suggested they’re getting closer to an agreement in principle as they continue to meet.