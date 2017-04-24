Calgarians flock to first job fair of Alberta Works Week

Erika Gombos hands out information to job-seekers on their way into the first of many job fairs happening across the province for Alberta Works Week.

Gombos is volunteering with The Talent Pool – they match companies with skilled-yet-unemployed Albertans – and is jobless herself.

“I’ve been looking for a job for almost two years,” Gombos told Metro, smiling at the nervous-looking passerby. She’ll be distributing her own resume on her break.

“I know how these people feel, because I’m in the same shoes, so I’d like to help them out,” she said.

Many are looking for anything to keep them from going further into the red, even if that means taking a less-than-ideal position.

“(I’m looking for) pretty much anything – I need a survival job because I’m basically homeless right now,” said Nicholas Gray, one of the first people in line.

He’s been looking for sustainable employment for at least two years, but the lack-of-housing is a recent development.

“Being on the autism spectrum sometimes it’s harder than most people to find a job,” Gray said.

“It’s quite difficult actually.”

He recently got involved with a program called Ready, Willing and Able that matches employers with potential employees who have Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or an intellectual disability.

“We’ll see how it works out – I (brought) more than 50 resumes, so that should be enough for one for each employer,” Gray said.

Bryanne Manveiler, a registered provincial physiologist with Calgary Career Counselling, said interviewees should remember they are also interviewing potential employers.

“That can help calm some of the nerves,” she said.