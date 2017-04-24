Calgary councillors hint green cart collection could be free for some of 2018

There may be more months of free green cart collection in store for Calgarians.

Coun. Joe Magliocca said he’s been getting a number of calls about the Green Cart program, especially on council’s move to pause fees for 2017.

Because of the Green Cart roll out, there are only a few months of the year left where Calgarians will actually be giving the city their food waste and have a free collection, so Magliocca said he’s wondering if there will be extra cash leftover from the money that was set aside.

“What are we going to do?” Magliocca asked Rob Pritchard General Manager Utilities & Environmental Protection.

Pritchard said the city always intended to roll the service out in Q3 and 4 and the composting facility will be ready by June 29, according to the city’s contract.

“We had anticipated rolling the program out before June 29,” Pritchard said. “As it turned out we lost ground on the construction of the facility and we’re now back to the (original) completion date.”

He said despite all of that, the service roll out is on time “more or less.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi asked if there’s any cost-savings on the budget where collection is concerned where the city might take the free pickup period into the first few months of 2018.

Pritchard said the initial estimate for giving Calgarians a break on the fees was based on their more optimistic roll out schedule.

“Because we’re not ramping it up until Q3, the original $13 million dollars set aside from the Fiscal Stability Reserve, we won’t need all that,” said Pritchard. “It’s going to be closer to maybe $8 to $10 million dollars, so there will be some money left over.”

Having said that, he said council would have to pass a new motion.