Calgary councillor thumps residents for feeding feral rabbits

They’re cute – but Calgary’s feral rabbit and hare population are laying waste to gardens everywhere. And Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra wants their uninterrupted reign quashed.

This isn't the first time a councillor has asked about the growing bunny problem. Last year, Coun. Sean Chu had similar concerns. But the city's limited ability to cull the hare-y herd poses a problem to thinning their growing population.

“I’ve got two neighbourhoods that are overrun with formerly domesticated rabbits that released into the environment have taken up a home,” said Carra. “My issue is specifically regarding our ability to weigh in on the human side of the equation.”

He said what’s happening is that people in Bridgeland and Erlton residents are feeding wildlife, which contributes to the proliferation of the pests.

“Anyone who has aspirations of keeping a garden of any kind – you can throw that out the window,” said Carra. “People have been leaving caches of food; loaves of bread, salads for these adorable bunnies, but it’s really making the problem worse.”

Carra asked administration how the city can control the animal population, but more specifically the pest-feeding public.

He joked that perhaps the city should re-introduce wolves to help deal with the cuddly bunny problem.

Community Services manager Kurt Hanson said bunnies have come up as a public issue a number of times and called the wild jackrabbits and feral bunnies a challenge because they fall under Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

He said one thing the city can do is fine the bunny feeders.

“We can do enforcement if people are intentionally out feeding, if they’re providing stuff, as you said that could proliferate and provide other challenges,” Hanson said.

But the city, of course, educates before they implement the stick to try and curb bad behaviour.

“If we’ve done our education, and there still seems to be active intent by which they’re feeding (the bunnies) intentionally we’d follow up through the enforcement approach.”