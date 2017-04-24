Calgary LeftOvers Foundation takes on another Stampede Midway

Waste not want not.

This Stampede the Calgary LeftOvers Foundation will be drowning in corndogs, fried food and delectable foodie delights with a real presence on the grounds.

“We will be onsite,” said LeftOvers executive director Lourdes Juan. “We’ll have a Leftovers tent where we’ll be able to collect any of the excess food throughout the midway on the days of the stampede.”

The group is looking for funding so they can place food collection bins on the Midway so that vendors can package up excess food and put it in the bins.

“Our volunteers will cart that bin over to our tent,” Juan said. “It’s a lot of onsite presence for us at Stampede.”

She said it will be a microcosm of what they’re doing for the city, but at Stampede.

Last year, when Leftovers collected a ton of food from the last Midway day, one of the comments Juan heard from vendors was that they had prepared foods going to waste throughout the two-week-long festivities that could have been given to hungry folks in need.

Emily Wood, midway and exhibits coordinator told Metro that Stampede continuously looks for ways to minimize its environmental impact. She said the arrangement is a win-win situation that they’re excited to be a part of.

“We’re extremely thankful for the support Calgarians give to us during Stampede and throughout the year, and we believe it’s extremely important to be able to give back to the community,” said Wood. “We also work very hard to protect and preserve our home in Calgary along the banks of the Elbow.”

Throughout the year, Stampede works with organizations to keep healthy food from the landfill, which gives them opportunities to assist community members with meals.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to share high quality food during Stampede time with Leftovers YYC,” Wood said.

Volunteers who don’t have a ride of their own will soon get a hand from Uber if they want to make a Leftover YYC food drop.