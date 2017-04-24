Corey Hart, Serena Ryder and Our Lady Peace headline Calgary's Oxford Stomp

Given the fact it’s an outdoor summer concert, Corey Hart better bring his sunglasses to Calgary during this July’s Stampede.

Hart, one of Canada’s most successful recording artists, will play in Calgary for the first time in 20 years at the Oxford Stomp at Fort Calgary.

Serena Ryder and Our Lady Peace will join Hart July 14.

Some of Hart’s best-known songs are internationally renown, including Sunglasses at Night and Never Surrender. He’s sold more than 17 million albums worldwide.

The Oxford Stomp is one of the city’s biggest Calgary Stampede parties, in a partnership with Oxford Properties and the Rotary Club of Calgary.