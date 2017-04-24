‘Just don’t break it’: Council de-designates Eau Claire Smokestack for developer

There’s a brick structure on the move in downtown Calgary, and councillors are hoping it makes the few-metre shift in one piece.

The smokestack in Eau Claire was built in the 1940s and marked the Calgary Transit garage during that period. It was the only physical reminder of a development boom in the area at that time. The smokestack was first municipally designated in 2008 and now, nearly 10 years later, it’s been de-designated so that a development can go in its place.

It’s an odd process, but because the smokestack was recognized as a municipal historic resource it can’t be moved without being de-designated. The city plans to re-designate it again, but heritage advocates fear the precedent being set by council’s decision.

The proposal would move the smokestack in one piece and pay the city (on top of the moving cost) $300,000 from the developer which will be put into the City of Calgary Historic Resource Conservation Grant Program.

Coun. Druh Farrell said she’s already had meetings with groups asking about de-designating heritage.

“This is the highest designation in the land, it means something, and at the stroke of a pen we can undo that,” said Farrell.

“I think the word is out that it doesn’t mean anything; we’re trying to save buildings that don’t have designation. Now, if the heritage community are having to save buildings that have designations as well as the ones that don’t what kind of message are we sending.”

She was concerned about breaking the smokestack in the move, and spelling out responsibilities around that, but administration said an agreement like that hasn’t been finalized but would be implicated in a final agreement.

Finally, only Couns. Farrell and Brian Pincott voted against the de-designation.

Coun. Andre Chabot underscored that the smokestack would be moved so marginally, still within the existing site where it was built, that it will still contribute to the community as a whole. He described the smokestack as the exception to a rule, and said it will create something better than leaving the stack where it was.

“I don’t see this as precedent-setting,” said Chabot.

After the vote, Mayor Naheed Nenshi added his two cents, directly to Clint Robertson, senior heritage planner for the city.