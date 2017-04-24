Death of three-month-old Calgary baby in 2015 ruled a homicide: police

Calgary police say the death of a three-month-old baby in 2015 has been ruled a homicide.

Police say Cyrus Nel was found in need of medical attention in August 2015 at his family home.

Paramedics took the boy to hospital but he died a day later.

Police won't release the cause of death, but say they believe the injuries that killed him were inflicted in the home.

Investigators say they've spoken with suspects, but haven't received a plausible explanation for the baby's injuries.